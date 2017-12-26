DjBrian Allen’s Top 10 Mix 103.1 Songs of 2017

It’s the time of the year to look back and reflect on what was good, what was bad, and what your resolutions for 2018 will be.. Last week Matt Mayer From the Mix Morning Show posted his TOP 10 songs of the year and since Matt and I are from different decades, (I won’t say who is older) I wanted to throw down my Top 10 for your listening and viewing pleasure.

*The Rules for this list are that the songs had to have been played on Mix 103.1. I will have a secondary list for TOP SONGS of 2017

10. Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

A song that tells you that A person does not have to be in a relationship to feel validated in today’s society.

9. The Weeknd & Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

Another relationship song that is telling somebody that just because others have treated you bad, that is not the way you deserve to be treated.

8. Niall Horan – Slow Hands

A fun song with an 80’s retro funky base sound that will catch you tapping your toes to while listening.

7. Sam Hunt – Body Like A Back Road

This song spent a record 34 weeks at #1 on the Country Charts and is a fun cheeky song he wrote at the time of his engagement.. Check out the Parody version “Party in a Bathrobe” by Lady Antebellum

6. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

This song debuted at #1 on Billboards Hot 100 and set a daily listening record on Spotify with over 6 million listens in the first 24 hours of it’s release.

5. Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Bruno is the current King of Pop and this album was a smashing success because of what Bruno likes.. If he likes it, listeners will too and that’s exactly what he told the recording industry when he put this album together. (Unfortunately, I thought the song was about Grilled Cheese Sandwhiches but found out its about What Bruno likes, not DjBrian Allen.)

4. Imagine Dragons – Believer/Thunder

I really got into Imagine Dragons this year. “Believer” took a while to grow on my but when I first heard “Thunder” it became an instant hit in my mind.. The video below is a melody of both songs performed live but if you click on the song titles above it will take you to the video for that song. Keep you eye on Imagine Dragons, they are different and have depth in the lyrics and the message.

3. James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

A HUGE comeback song for James Arthur who went through some tough times after winning the television show X Factor. This is the oldest song on the list being released in September of 2016 but it was strong on the charts and airplay the first half of 2017. The song is looking through the lives of 2 people who are in a strange but loving relationship. “I held your hair back while you were throwing up” is one lyric that a lot of people can relate to.. I also like his new single “Can I Be Him”

2. Portugal The Man – Feel it Still

This is a Grammy nominated breakout song from Alaska’s own Portugal The Man and could have just as easily been number one on my list. If you have not checked out the band and history, you really should. What a cool and groovy tune.. Simple, deep, and Outstanding.

1. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

From the first time I heard it this was my new favorite song. Not much more to say about it other than these DJ’s, Producers, and Artists are different and I see big things on top of the HUGE success they had in the last 2 years..

DjBrian Allen’s #1 Mix 103.1 SONG of 2017

Honorable Mentions that Just about made the List-

Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber (Worldwide one of the BIGGEST songs of 2017)

Havana – Camilla Cabello (People will be singing along to this one for a long time)

Halsey – Bad At Love (Her breakout solo single)

Ke$ha – Praying (Powerful)

Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes (Almost made the top 10)

Julia Micheals – Issues (One of the best songwriters out there today.)

Elle King – America’s Sweetheart ( This woman is real and incredible. This song was not to popular this year due to it’s late release but it could be catching on in early 2018..

Thanks for reading the list. I appreciate your thoughts and comments below..

I wish you all a HAPPY 2018

DjBrian Allen

Mix 103.1

KMXS.com