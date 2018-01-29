DjBrian Post Grammy Blog 2018

Bruno Bruno Bruno Bruno Bruno Bruno
Behind the Scenes info on the Bruno Mars and Cardi B collaboration on Finesse. In Living Color Theme brings back memories.
-Just one of the stories post Grammy Awards show is the dramatic drop in viewers.
Dramatic Ratings Drop For 2018 Grammy Awards @ Hollywood Reporter
Bruno follows his success at the American Music Awards with big wins for 24K Magic and I especially liked his acceptance speech.
Full List of Winners 2018 Grammy Awards
Record of the Year
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Album of the Year
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Song of the Year
“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“Issues” — Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara (WINNER)
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — Pink
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man (WINNER)
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Rock Album
Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs (WINNER)
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica
“Blood In the Cut” — K. Flay
“Go to War” — Nothing More
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen (WINNER)
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go to War” — Nothing More
Best Alternative Music Album
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast — The National (WINNER)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6LACK — 6LACK
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
CTRL — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd (WINNER)
Best R&B Album
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Best R&B Song
“First Began” — PJ Morton
“Location” — Khalid
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Supermodel” — SZA
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Best R&B Performance
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)
“The Weekend” — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Laugh and Move On” — The Baylor Project
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino (WINNER)
“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the HamilTones
“All the Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music
Best Rap Album
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
“Sassy” — Rapsody
“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z
Best Rap Performance
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“PRBLMS” — 6LACK
“Crew” — GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna (WINNER)
“Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Best Country Song
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Solo Performance
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You” — Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
“Better Man” — Little Big Town (WINNER)
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Migration — Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk (WINNER)
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Best Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem (WINNER)
“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Americana Album
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (WINNER)
Brand New Day — The Mavericks
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Baby Driver — Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — Various Artists
Hidden Figures: The Album — Various Artists
La La Land — Various Artists (WINNER)
Moana: The Songs — Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer
Game of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, & Hans Zimmer, composers
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer (WINNER)
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana: The Songs (WINNER)
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker
“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion
“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall
Producer Of the Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin (WINNER)
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) —Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
What If — The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit — Alex Han
Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion (WINNER)
Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez
Best Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon (WINNER)
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Journey — The Baylor Project
A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass And Blind — Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant (WINNER)
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist; track from Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
“Dance of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist; track from Rebirth by Billy Childs
“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist; track from Open Book by Fred Hersch
“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist; track from Live @ Ronnie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th dimension (WINNER)
“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist; track from The Dreamer Is The Dream by Chris Potter
Best Gospel Album
Crossover — Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria
Close — Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love — Cece Winans (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Rise — Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher
Lifer — MercyMe
Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker — Zach Williams (WINNER)
Best Latin Pop Album
Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado — Shakira (WINNER)
Best New Age Album
Reflection — Brian Eno
Songversation: Medicine — India.Arie
Dancing On Water — Peter Kater (WINNER)
Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro
Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle (WINNER)
Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman
What Now? — Kevin Hart
Up All Night — Beck
Makeba — Jain
The Story Of O.J. — JAY-Z
Humble. — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)
1-800-273-8255 — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Astrophysics for People In a Hurry — Neil Degrasse Tyson
Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen
Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher (WINNER)
Best Musical Theater Album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen (WINNER)
Hello, Dolly!