Dogs killed in Alaska town musk oxen attacks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Several sled dogs have been killed in encounters with the wild musk oxen that congregate around the old gold rush town of Nome on Alaska’s western coast.

Alaska Fish and Game biologist Bill Dunker says the latest of the four attacks occurred earlier this month. Two attacks occurred in late September, and one occurred in June.

The musk oxen in three of the attacks were later killed. Dunker says the animal behind the October attack was never positively identified.

Residents once had to drive a distance to catch a glimpse of musk oxen. But the large, shaggy animals with long drooping horns have become a common sight in recent years in the Bering Sea coastal community of nearly 3,800 residents.

Occasionally, they attack dogs kept outside.

