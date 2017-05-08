Driver dies in car collision with moose east of Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks-area man died when his car struck a moose at high speed.

Alaska State Troopers say 50-year-old Larry Woods Jr. of Two Rivers died in the crash early Sunday morning.

Troopers took a call on the crash just before 1:30 a.m.

Trooper investigators determined that Woods and a passenger, 53-year-old Edith Woods, were driving east at Mile 12 Chena Hot Spring Road when they struck the moose.

Larry Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.

