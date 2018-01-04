Eagle River man shot after confronting prowler
By KFQD News
Jan 4, 2018 @ 6:38 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Eagle River man was shot as he confronted a prowler outside his home.

Anchorage police say the shot was fired early Thursday by a man in a parked car. The prowler after the shooting got into the red compact car and fled.

Police took a call on the shooting at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers drove to Regency Drive in Eagle River and found the resident with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that police describe as non-life-threatening.

The shooting victim described the prowler as a white man about 6 feet tall wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt and jeans.

