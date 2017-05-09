Earthquake hits western end of the Aleutian island chain
By KFQD News
|
May 9, 2017 @ 9:38 AM

ADAK, Alaska (AP) – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake hit the Andreanof Islands on the far western end of the Aleutian chain.

The National Earthquake Information Center says that at 8:36 p.m. local time the earthquake hit a spot about 72 miles west of the town of Adak, which has about 300 residents.

The agency says the earthquake had a depth of about 6 miles.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The post Earthquake hits western end of the Aleutian island chain appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Troopers investigate poaching of 2 muskox near Bet...
Cause of 2015 whale die-off in Gulf of Alaska stil...
Best November News Bloopers
Alaska city officials to pass a new trash disposal...
Dog Sets New Balloon-Popping Record!
University student injured at Alaska snowmachine r...
Comments