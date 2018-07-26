Economic recession to end in Anchorage by next year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A study paints an optimistic economic portrait of Anchorage in the next three years, projecting the city will exit its economic recession by 2019.

KTUU-TV reports the outlook study release Wednesday by the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation expects the city to see positive indicators by next year with job loss leveling out and economic confidence rising.

According to the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the city has lost about 6,000 jobs since 2015. The Anchorage report projects almost no employment gains through 2020, but 800 new jobs are expected in 2021.

The city’s population decline is projected to stop this year and remain stagnant for the next two year. The city is projected see marginal population gains in 2021.

