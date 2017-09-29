Ethics complaint tossed over confidentiality breach

HOMER, Alaska (AP) – An administrative law judge has dismissed an ethics complaint against three council members in the Alaska fishing community of Homer, citing a breach in confidentiality rules.

The decision was uncovered through a records request filed by the Homer News (http://bit.ly/2yL1STP).

The judge found the critic who filed an ethics complaint against three council members also publicized the filing. That was grounds for the complaint to be dismissed.

Confidentiality rules surround local ethics complaints, though individuals accused of violations can make the matter public. The council members recently did so.

The complaint alleged the three, who survived June recall efforts, should not have voted to accept the election results.

The council members upset many residents by sponsoring a resolution promoting inclusivity after President Donald Trump’s election. The resolution failed.

