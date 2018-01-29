BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Former airline workers have been charged with intercepting nearly 350 Apple computers, many of which were bound for school districts in remote areas of western Alaska.

KYUK-AM reports a federal grand jury last week indicted six former employees of Ravn Alaska airline on mail theft and conspiracy charges.

Authorities say the ramp agents at the Anchorage airport stole $489,000 in mailed merchandise from March 2015 to April 2017.

According to court documents, at least 16 computers mailed to the Lower Yukon School District were stolen.

District Superintendent Ron Picou says the missing computers didn’t raise suspicion because mail delays are common. He says the district didn’t lose money, but contacted Apple to have more computers shipped.

—

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org

The post Ex-airline workers charged with stealing computer shipments appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.