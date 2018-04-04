Ex-White House staffer contracted to promote Alaska gas line

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Former White House communications director Mike Dubke has been contracted to help promote the Alaska gas line project.

Alaska Public Media reported Monday that Dubke, through his company Black Rock Group, has a $15,000-a-month contract to advise the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation on its communication strategy.

Dubke worked with President Donald Trump’s administration for three months in 2017. He previously worked on the election campaigns of both Alaska U.S. Senators.

Rosetta Alcantra, the corporation’s vice president of communications, said Dubke’s firm gives the agency more of a presence in Washington, D.C.

The contract says Dubke will work on strategies to “amplify the benefits” of the liquefied natural gas project to the Trump administration, Congress and federal regulators.

