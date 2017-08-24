Extremely heavy rain damages Alaska highway, floods homes

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Heavy rainfall in the southeast Alaska city of Ketchikan caused road damage, flooded homes and prompted a visit from extra personnel from the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2itLq6A ) Ketchikan received 7-10 inches of rain Monday into Tuesday, creating hazardous conditions.

The Department of Transportation issued a road alert Monday, warning motorists of shoulder damage to North Tongass Highway, and put up signs directing commuters.

The department also sent a hydrological engineer and the region’s Department of Transportation maintenance foreman to investigate.

Transportation Department spokeswoman Aurah Landau says a culvert failed, leading to extensive flood damage to two homes.

