Extremely heavy rain damages Alaska highway, floods homes
By KFQD News
|
Aug 24, 2017 @ 10:39 AM

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Heavy rainfall in the southeast Alaska city of Ketchikan caused road damage, flooded homes and prompted a visit from extra personnel from the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2itLq6A ) Ketchikan received 7-10 inches of rain Monday into Tuesday, creating hazardous conditions.

The Department of Transportation issued a road alert Monday, warning motorists of shoulder damage to North Tongass Highway, and put up signs directing commuters.

The department also sent a hydrological engineer and the region’s Department of Transportation maintenance foreman to investigate.

Transportation Department spokeswoman Aurah Landau says a culvert failed, leading to extensive flood damage to two homes.

The post Extremely heavy rain damages Alaska highway, floods homes appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.

Related Content

Justin Bieber “Sorry”
EPA may allow massive mine near pristine Alaskan b...
Alaska professor, student to study impact of whale...
EPA classifies Fairbanks smoke pollution as ‘serio...
Alaska House OKs oil-wealth fund bill with conditi...
Police release name of man killed in suspected hom...
Comments