FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A fighter jet will be at Eielson Air Force Base for testing this month.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2z2umsr ) the F-35A Lighting II will be the first of its kind to visit Eielson. It’s a multipurpose fighter plane designed to replace older fighters, including the Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcons, the A-10 Warthog, the Navy’s aircraft carrier-based F-18 Hornet and the Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier II “jump jet.”

The F-35 is the most expensive weapons program in U.S. history. Each one costs about $95 million. The U.S. plans to buy more than 2,400 of them and sell hundreds to allies.

Construction at Eielson began during summer to prepare for two squadrons coming in 2020.

The post F-35A fighter jet coming to Eielson base for testing appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.