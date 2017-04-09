Fairbanks could get new sobering center this summer

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A tribal nonprofit organization is moving forward with plans to open up a sobering center in Fairbanks for severely intoxicated people.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2oFJrhd) leaders from the Tanana Chiefs Conference have informed city officials of their plans to start operating the facility before July. The sobering center is intended to serve as an alternative to a hospital or jail stay for people struggling with alcohol addictions.

The nonprofit received a state grant earlier this year to help fund the center’s operations.

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has also offered up $120,000 to help the conference secure a lease for a building that will be the site of the 12-bed sobering center.

Mayor Jim Matherly has voiced his support for the project, saying it will help save lives.

