Fairbanks man dies in ATV crash near Goodpaster River

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks man died in a crash of an all-terrain vehicle near the Goodpaster River.

Alaska State Troopers say 47-year-old Bryan Imus died.

Troopers took a call on the crash early Saturday night.

Imus was operating the ATV near a river bank and he lost control of the machine.

The ATV rolled on him, causing fatal injuries.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The Goodpaster is a tributary of the Tanana River.

