Fairbanks man dies in ATV crash near Goodpaster River

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks man died in a crash of an all-terrain vehicle near the Goodpaster River.
Alaska State Troopers say 47-year-old Bryan Imus died.
Troopers took a call on the crash early Saturday night.
Imus was operating the ATV near a river bank and he lost control of the machine.
The ATV rolled on him, causing fatal injuries.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.
The Goodpaster is a tributary of the Tanana River.
