Fairbanks man faces murder charge death of girlfriend

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Fairbanks police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 37-year-old Roberto Leal Jr. in the death of 28-year-old Robyn Gray after an autopsy determined Gray had been strangled.

Police and fire department responders just before 4 a.m. Saturday took a call of a woman not breathing and found Gray dead in her apartment. Leal and the couple’s two children, ages 2 and seven months, also were at the apartment.

The state medical examiner concluded the autopsy Tuesday and classified Gray’s death as a homicide.

Police arrested Leal on Tuesday afternoon. He’s jailed at Fairbanks Correctional Center. Online court records to not list his attorney.

State authorities placed the children with family members.

