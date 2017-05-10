Fairbanks police arrest man sought in fatal shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police have arrested a 29-year-old man sought in a fatal shooting.

Police arrested Joseph Arabie on a first-degree murder warrant that charged him with shooting 47-year-old Carlos Zuniga on May 4.

Zuniga was married to Arabie’s mother.

Police responding to a call of a stabbing Tuesday found a 29-year-old man with a wound to his neck at a home. Witnesses told police Arabie had stabbed the man and fled in a pickup.

Police stopped the truck on the Steese Highway and the driver reported dropping Arabie off at a home. As police pulled up to the home, they spotted Arabie running away and arrested him.

Police say the man stabbed was in critical condition but stable at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

