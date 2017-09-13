Fairbanks police investigate man’s death as a homicide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police say a man died inside an apartment and they’re investigating the case as a homicide.

Police identified the man as 47-year-old Guy Mitchell Yazzie. They have not released details of how Yazzie died.

Police took a call Sunday of someone possibly dying at the south Fairbanks home. Police and fire department paramedics discovered Yazzie’s body.

An autopsy confirmed the death as a homicide.

Detectives say they believe witnesses were in the home when Yazzie sustained his fatal injuries and they’re asking witnesses to contact them.

