Fairbanks police open homicide inquiry after man’s death
By KFQD News
|
May 5, 2017 @ 9:41 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks police say a 47-year-old man died and they’re investigating the case as a homicide.

Police just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday took a call of shots fired on a street off College Road near Creamer’s Field.

Responding officers found Carlos Zuniga injured and attempted first aid.

Police say fire department responders pronounced Zuniga dead and his next of kin was notified.

