Fairbanks recycling center project $150,000 over budget

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Fairbanks North Star Borough is seeking out additional funding to start up a recycling program, as the project is facing a $150,000 cost overrun.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2oXzN98) the borough is looking to open a community recycling center at a warehouse in Fairbanks by July 1, when the Fairbanks Rescue Mission is scheduled to end its recycling program. The goal is to consolidate all current recycling programs in the borough so residents can drop off their recycling materials in one place.

The Borough Assembly appropriated about $250,000 in January to get the project up and running. But making the warehouse suitable for a recycling center has cost more than what was initially anticipated.

The assembly is set to vote on a funding request on Thursday.

