Father charged with severely assaulting 8-month-old baby

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 22-year-old Fort Wainwright man is being held without bail after being charged with severely assaulting his 8-month old son.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2xqAr2W) reports Ronald McGriff is charged with felony assault. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Charging documents filed Wednesday say McGriff on Aug. 8 brought the child to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Doctors determined the baby had severe brain injuries.

McGriff told detectives the baby fell off a couch Aug. 1 and had been treated and cleared the same day.

Doctors told detectives no disease could cause the child’s injuries.

McGriff after additional questioning acknowledged that on Aug. 5, he kicked the baby and it had flown in the air and hit a wall. He also acknowledged shaking the baby for 10 seconds.

