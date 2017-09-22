Flash Flood!, what it looks like

O!M!G!

As mentioned on the Mix Morning Show, there’s crazy flooding in Puerto Rico right now because of Hurricane Maria. But there’s also a pretty insane video of a flash flood that happened in Laos last week.

A dam that was still under construction overflowed. And this is what happened to a construction site just downstream!

It looks like some of the workers got caught in it while they were trying to drive away. But luckily no one died. (They couldn’t get out because a guy driving a piece of construction equipment jumped off and left the thing running. Then it kept drifting and blocked the only road out.)

YIKES!!