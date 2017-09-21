Flood Watch Through This Weekend South Central Alaska

Mix 103.1 Weather Alert
Watches, Warnings & Advisories from the National Weather Service Anchorage
Flood Warning
National Weather Service Anchorage AK
104 PM AKDT Thu Sep 21 2017
Western Prince William Sound-Western Kenai Peninsula-
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in…The Snow River. This outburst
will effect Kenai Lake and the Kenai River from Cooper Landing to
Skilak Lake.
* Until 100 PM AKDT Monday
* The Snow Glacier-dammed Lake is releasing at this time. Water
levels on the Snow River are steadily rising and are reflective of
previous outburst events. Expect a significant water level
increase on Kenai Lake through the weekend.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cooper Landing, Primrose Campground, Skilak Lake and Kenai Lake.
* Water will likely rise to the point of flooding at the Primrose
campground and other low lying areas by Friday afternoon. The
Kenai River at Cooper Landing is forecasted to go into flood stage
on Friday afternoon. Water on Kenai Lake and the Snow and Kenai
Rivers will remain high through the weekend and early next week
due in part to precipitation.
* Water levels on the Kenai River below Skilak Lake will likely see
a more moderate increase to bankfull conditions by early next week.
* EXPECTED IMPACTS: Low-lying areas above Skilak Lake are
anticipated to see minor-to-moderate flooding at the culmination
of this event.
There is considerable uncertainty of water volumes released and
drain rates during glacial dammed lake outbursts. This particular
event is anticipated to coincide with several days of precipitation.
Please check back for updates at the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast
Center website: www.weather.gov/aprfc/
This product will be updated daily or sooner if conditions warrant.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
