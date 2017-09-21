Flood Watch Through This Weekend South Central Alaska

Mix 103.1 Weather Alert

Flood Warning

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Anchorage AK

104 PM AKDT Thu Sep 21 2017

Western Prince William Sound-Western Kenai Peninsula-

104 PM AKDT Thu Sep 21 2017

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

A Glacier-Dammed Lake Outburst in…The Snow River. This outburst

will effect Kenai Lake and the Kenai River from Cooper Landing to

Skilak Lake.

* Until 100 PM AKDT Monday

* The Snow Glacier-dammed Lake is releasing at this time. Water

levels on the Snow River are steadily rising and are reflective of

previous outburst events. Expect a significant water level

increase on Kenai Lake through the weekend.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cooper Landing, Primrose Campground, Skilak Lake and Kenai Lake.

* Water will likely rise to the point of flooding at the Primrose

campground and other low lying areas by Friday afternoon. The

Kenai River at Cooper Landing is forecasted to go into flood stage

on Friday afternoon. Water on Kenai Lake and the Snow and Kenai

Rivers will remain high through the weekend and early next week

due in part to precipitation.

* Water levels on the Kenai River below Skilak Lake will likely see

a more moderate increase to bankfull conditions by early next week.

* EXPECTED IMPACTS: Low-lying areas above Skilak Lake are

anticipated to see minor-to-moderate flooding at the culmination

of this event.

There is considerable uncertainty of water volumes released and

drain rates during glacial dammed lake outbursts. This particular

event is anticipated to coincide with several days of precipitation.

Please check back for updates at the Alaska-Pacific River Forecast

Center website: www.weather.gov/aprfc/

This product will be updated daily or sooner if conditions warrant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

