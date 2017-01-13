FOMO THIS WEEKEND- NFL, SNL, Homeland & More

TONIGHT on Netflix: The series premiere of “A Series of Unfortunate Events”, which stars Neil Patrick Harris in heavy makeup as the evil guardian of three orphans, who’ll stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance.

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on CBS: “AFC Divisional Playoffs” . . . the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox: “NFC Divisional Playoffs” . . . the Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks.

Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC: Felicity Jones from “Rogue One” hosts “Saturday Night Live” and country singer Sturgill Simpson performs.

Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on NBC: “AFC Divisional Playoffs” . . . the Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Fox: “NFC Divisional Playoffs”. . . . the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers.