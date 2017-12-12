Golden Globe Nominations

The nominees for the Golden Globe Awards are out, and the movie “The Shape of Water” led the way with seven nominations. HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, got the second-most with six.

The ceremony airs live on Sunday, January 7th. Here are (most of) the nominees,

Best Drama:

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Call Me By Your Name”

Best Actress in a Drama:

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Actor in a Drama:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Musical or Comedy:

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy:

Judi Dench, “Victor & Abdul”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Animated Feature Film:

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“The Boss Baby”

“Loving Vincent” . . . which is about the life of Vincent Van Gogh

“The Breadwinner” . . . about a girl who dresses as a boy to support her family.

Best Director:

Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Best Original Song:

Nick Jonas’ “Home“ from “Ferdinand”

Mary J. Blige’s “Mighty River“ from “Mudbound”

“Remember Me“ from “Coco”

Mariah Carey’s “The Star“ from “The Star”

“This Is Me“ from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Drama Series:

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama:

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Actor in a Drama:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Musical or Comedy Series:

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“SMILF” (Showtime)

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series:

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie:

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Sinner” (USA Network)

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” (BBC)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie:

Robert De Niro, “Wizard of Lies”

Jude Law, “The Young Pope”

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”