Song of the Year at the Grammy's (Pick One) Song of the Year Nomineesnn“Formation,” Beyoncén“Hello,” Adelen“I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” Mike Posnern“Love Yourself,” Justin Biebern“7 Years,” Lukas Graham

Who will win the Grammy for song of the Year? Beyonce' - "Formation" Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself" Adele - "Hello" Mike Posner - "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" Lukas Graham - "Seven Years" Pick who you think will win.