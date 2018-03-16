Grand jury indicts 13 accused of rioting at Fairbanks prison

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted 13 inmates suspected of rioting at Fairbanks Correctional Center in August.

Alaska State Troopers say the 13 were indicted Wednesday on counts of riot and criminal mischief.

The inmates range in age from 20 to 41.

Troopers just before noon Aug. 17 received word that inmates were out of control at the prison on the city’s south side.

Troopers and Fairbanks police secured the outside of the prison and learned about 15 inmates were involved.

Officers made requests to surrender. Inmates responded by breaking windows and pouring soap and water on the floor.

Law enforcement officers deployed chemical irritants and the inmates surrendered. One inmate was injured.

