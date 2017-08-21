Grilling Hacks and Safety Tips

Grilling Safety from the Grill Master

It’s grilling season, and that’s good news for all of us. From corn on the cob to juicy burgers and delicious barbecued Chicken, Halibut & Salmon, there’s so much to love about a cook-out. But for novice Grill Masters and Pro’s alike, there are a few safety precautions that are often overlooked. Forget burnt food; these scenarios can lead to dangerous fires and even hospital visits. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our top grilling safety tips. Stay safe out there!

· Keep your food bacteria-free

o It is important to keep both meats and vegetables properly cooled prior to placing on the grill. Even a batch of asparagus can get contaminated if not properly stored until grilling time. The danger zone for bacteria to survive on food is for temperatures between 40 degrees and 140 degrees, Fahrenheit.

· Beware of brush bristles

o Many people use brushes with metal bristles to clean their barbecues. These bristles can be swallowed and usually end up sending people to the emergency room. We recommend using a brush without bristles and there are plenty available to purchase.

· Watch where you put the grill!

o Plopping down a grill right next to your garage might seem like a convenient and efficient idea, but it’s actually a seriously dangerous one. If a fire does break out, you’ll have a lot less luck shielding your home from the flames if it’s right next to the outbreak. Place the grill a good distance far away from any flammable items (yes, even trees and bushes).

· Don’t grill under the influence