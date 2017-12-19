Gulf of Alaska cod quota for 2018 drops by 80 percent

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The Gulf of Alaska cod quota for 2018 has been reduced by 80 percent.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Monday that the North Pacific Fishery Management Council announced the reduction. In response, the Kodiak Fisheries Workgroup is making efforts to have the steep decline in cod declared a fisheries disaster.

Kodiak officials are also drafting a letter to send to Gov. Bill Walker to ask for disaster relief funds to alleviate the severe economic impact that the cod decline could have on the region.

In October, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration survey reported a 71 percent decline in Pacific cod abundance in the gulf since 2015.

Research suggests the decline was caused by the mass of warm water in the Pacific in 2014 through 2016, known as “the blob.”

