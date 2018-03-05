Gun found near Juneau school on same day as Florida shooting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau police are investigating an AR-15-style assault weapon that was found in the snow near Juneau-Douglas High School on the same day as the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

KTOO-FM reported Friday that Police Lt. Krag Campbell said the gun was reported stolen during a burglary in 2016.

Police don’t believe the gun was intended to harm anyone. The rifle was unloaded, but accompanied with two full magazines.

Campbell declined to immediately specify the make or model, but he confirmed that it was an AR-15-style rifle valued at about $1,000 to $1,500, without the scope.

Campbell said the rifle may be returned to the burglary victim after the investigation is completed.

