The Hairy Belly Fanny Pack!

Have you always dreamed of having a big, round BELLY sticking out of your shirt, but you’re just too dang thin to pull it off? Yeah . . . uh . . . us too.

As discussed on the Mix Morning Show, a designer in London named Albert Pukies created this fanny pack that looks JUST like a hairy belly. So when you wear it around your waist, it really looks like your sexy gut is flopping out of your shirt. Finally!

We (Devan & Matt) aren’t sure if we’re disgusted or are amazed and impressed. Thoughts?

Anyway, it’s just a prototype for now, but Albert says he’s already gotten SO MUCH interest that he’s probably going to do a Kickstarter to start selling them.