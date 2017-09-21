The Hairy Belly Fanny Pack!
By Devan Mitchell
Sep 21, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

Have you always dreamed of having a big, round BELLY sticking out of your shirt, but you’re just too dang thin to pull it off?  Yeah . . . uh . . . us too.

As discussed on the Mix Morning Show, a designer in London named Albert Pukies created this fanny pack that looks JUST like a hairy belly.  So when you wear it around your waist, it really looks like your sexy gut is flopping out of your shirt.  Finally!

We (Devan & Matt) aren’t sure if we’re disgusted or are amazed and impressed.  Thoughts?

Anyway, it’s just a prototype for now, but Albert says he’s already gotten SO MUCH interest that he’s probably going to do a Kickstarter to start selling them.

