High Schoolers Pool Money to Buy Classmate New Shoes :-)

With all the negative surrounding today’s culture, it’s great to see something positive!! Be prepared for all the feels when you watch this video of high schoolers all coming together to by a fellow classmate new shoes which he otherwise could not afford!! See… millenials aren’t all that bad!
School Raises Money For Boy's Shoes
This class noticed this special needs student had been wearing shoes too small for him, so they all put their money together to give him the best Christmas ever ??Posted by The LAD Bible on Saturday, December 17, 2016
