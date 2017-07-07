How do you like walrus? With trichinosis threat, well done

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A federal health agency is warning of the effects of undercooked game meat after two outbreaks of trichinosis in western Alaska.

The Centers for Disease Control says the Alaska Division of Public Health in the last year investigated two outbreaks that each sickened five people who ate undercooked walrus.

All 10 people have fully recovered.

Trichinosis is contracted by eating raw or undercooked meat from animals infected with a microscopic roundworm. High heat kills the parasite.

Historically, the disease was most frequently associated with eating undercooked pork. These days, wild game is the suspected cause of most cases, and in Alaska, the source often is bear meat.

However, since 1975, of the 241 trichinosis cases reported in Alaska, 100 were tied to eating marine mammals, including undercooked walrus and seal.

