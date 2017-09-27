How To Help The U.S. Citizens Of Puerto Rico

Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico need our help! About 97% of the island’s 3.4 million residents have no power….50% do not have running water. 80% of the island’s crops have been destroyed and there’s not enough food to go around. People are rationing crackers and drinking rainwater to survive.

Here’s how to help:

Cash. Most organizations are asking for cash, rather than supplies, so they can route help to where it’s needed most more quickly. Here are some of the largest groups with campaigns underway:

United for Puerto Rico: http://unidosporpuertorico.com/en/

UNICEF: https://www.unicefusa.org/donate/support-unicef-usas-hurricane-relief-efforts-puerto-rico/32952

Center for Popular Democracy: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/cb4a3c78-5694-4324-bead-42c8ad94c1bf

Hispanic Federation’s “Unidos” page: http://hispanicfederation.org/media/press_releases/a_hurricane_relief_fund_for_hurricane_maria_victims_in_puerto_rico/

International Medical Corps: https://give.internationalmedicalcorps.org

All Hands Volunteers: https://www.hands.org/projects/hurricane-irma-maria-response/