John Tesh and Connie Sellica set up Go Fund Me Account for Donations

Every dollar counts. Connie Sellecca and I have started this campaign to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. You will help these people with medical bills, counseling, whatever it takes. We promise it will get directly to them….and quickly!!!

You can donate by going to: https://www.gofundme.com/ifyl-vegas-victims-fund

Thank you for your help.

