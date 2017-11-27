Interior Gas Utility recognizes old fuel spill at Titan site

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Interior Gas Utility General Manager Jomo Stewart says the utility’s staff is aware of diesel fuel contamination at the site of the Titan LNG gas liquefaction plant.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Stewart says there is a “plan in place” to address the risk.

The Interior Gas Utility is set to purchase Titan LNG’s parent company Pentex and its assets for $60 million from the state’s economic development authority in efforts to bring more clean burning natural gas to Fairbanks.

Stewart says there was a diesel fuel spill at the site of Titan LNG while it was under previous ownership. The owner conducted an environmental cleanup and remediation to satisfy the Alaska Department of Environmental Control’s requirements. However, there is the possibility the diesel contamination has spread.

