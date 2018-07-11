JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska judge has approved a $275,000 payout to the family of a boy permanently injured during a physical education class at a Juneau elementary school.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the settlement was approved Monday between the Juneau School District and the family of the fourth-grader at Harborview Elementary who was hit in the face by a soccer ball in 2016.

According to court documents, the boy received a concussion and was permanently blinded in one eye. The family had filed the suit in February alleging the teacher lacked sufficient training, making the school district negligent.

The family’s attorney Matt Singer says the settlement “reflects a fair compromise for both parties.”

Attorney Clay Keene says the settlement was a business decision and the district does not admit fault.

—

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org

The post Judge approves $275,000 settlement to boy injured at school appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.