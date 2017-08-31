ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A state Superior Court judge has dismissed murder charges filed against a 91-year-old Anchorage man who acknowledged shooting and killing his wife three months ago.

State psychologists concluded that Duane Marvin suffers from dementia and is not capable of standing trial in the death of 94-year-old Charlotte Marvin.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2vGCMn2) reports Judge Michael Corey dismissed murder charges Wednesday.

The shooting occurred May 14 at the Marvins’ midtown home.

Police say that when Marvin was arrested, he acknowledged shooting his wife but said he didn’t know why.

A forensic psychologist concluded that Marvin is not competent to stand trial.

After Marvin’s arrest, his attorney, Jon Buchholdt, described Marvin as being like a child. Buchholdt said the World War II veteran did not belong in jail.

The post Judge dismisses charges against elderly man who shot wife appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.