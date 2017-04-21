Judge rejects plea deal, sentence in Anchorage murder case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Anchorage judge has rejected a plea deal for a man suspected of strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend.

Anchorage television station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2pk2VIT) reports Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby rejected a guilty plea and proposed sentence for 30-year-old David Thomas, who is charged with killing Linda Bower in September 2014.

Saxby said Thomas’ prospects of rehabilitation are dim. The judge said Saxby said Thomas needed to be in prison until he was in his 50s.

Thomas had agreed to plead guilty for a sentence of 75 years with 25 suspended and 50 to serve. He would have been eligible for parole in about 14 years.

Bower’s body was found in the back seat of Thomas’ sedan after he had called police to surrender.

Bower’s parents pleaded for a longer sentence.

