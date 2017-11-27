Juneau considers permits for charging electric vehicles

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau officials are considering an ordinance to require electric vehicle owners to obtain a permit if they plan to use city-owned charging stations.

KTOO-FM reports that under a proposed ordinance expected to go before the Juneau Assembly, electric vehicle owners would need to buy a permit for $50 per year and place it on their rear car window.

People caught charging their cars at the city-owned stations across Juneau without a permit would be fined $25.

The utility Alaska Electric Light and Power estimates that there are about 200 electric vehicles on Juneau roads with about 2 added each week.

The ordinance could be adopted as early as next month.

