Juneau officials hope to open warming center for homeless

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau officials hope to open a downtown warming shelter for the homeless by mid-November.

The Juneau Empire reports that the City and Borough of Juneau is pushing forward with a plan to turn the former state public safety building into a warming shelter.

A key Assembly committee met Monday and agreed, in principle, to commit $75,000 to the shelter.

City Manager Rorie Watt said his office is in talks with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority to rent a portion of the building.

The warming center would be designed to accommodate about 25 people.

The city estimates it would be open as-needed between mid-November and mid-April.

The Juneau Assembly must formally authorize the warming shelter next month for it to open by Nov. 15.

