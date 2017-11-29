Juneau’s fleet of buses to likely remain diesel-fueled

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau’s fleet of buses will remain primarily diesel-fueled for the next few years.

The Empire reports that the Juneau assembly recently voted to allocate grant funding from the Federal Transit Authority toward the purchase of six diesel buses to replace aging buses on the Capital Transit fleet.

Assembly members discussed at length whether they could find a way to replace old buses with electric vehicles.

The main issue Assembly members faced is that this is likely the last time the city will be able to secure grants from the authority until 2021.

Streets, Fleet and Transit Superintendent Ed Foster said electric buses are about twice as expensive as diesel buses, so the city would not have been able to replace all its old buses if it went electric.

