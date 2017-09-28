Kardashian Knew The Truth!

As we (Devan & Matt) were discussing in ‘The Dirty at Thirty” –

On the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, KIM KARDASHIAN calls CAITLYN JENNER a liar and “not a good person,” after she says in her book that her dad, Robert Kardashian, knew O.J. Simpson was guilty when he joined his defense team.

Well, if he didn’t when the joined the defense team, he DID by the time the trial was over. Look at his expression – and body language – when the not guilty verdict is announced. (Kardashian is the lawyer standing in front of OJ when the verdicts are read).