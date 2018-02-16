Kelly: No hard feelings over Alaska Senate seat drama

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly says he holds no hard feelings over the drama that’s played out over two failed attempts to fill an open Senate seat.

He says Gov. Bill Walker and his team were “firing shots in a battle that didn’t exist.”

Senate Republicans rejected Walker’s first pick because he wasn’t on a list of finalists sent to Walker by Republicans in that district.

Senate Republicans urged Walker to ask the district for more names if he didn’t like the finalists.

Walker’s next pick, Thomas Braund, was on the list but sparked outrage over social media posts. Walker’s chief of staff, Scott Kendall, said Republicans “have the nominee they demanded.”

After Braund withdrew, Kendall told Alaska’s GOP chairman Walker rejected the other two finalists and requested more names.

