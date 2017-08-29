Ketchikan beaches remain contaminated with fecal bacteria

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – The southeast Alaska beaches found to be contaminated earlier this month have again tested positive for have high levels of a wastewater and sewage pathogen.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xJDxMV ) state officials will now take a closer look at the water to determine what is causing the contamination.

The enterococci bacteria are common in the fecal matter of warm-blooded animals. The state Department of Environmental Conservation wants to know if the fecal bacteria are coming from wildlife, pets or humans. The department expects results to be in mid-September.

Seaport Beach, Rotary Beach, Thomas Basin and Knudson Cove are the recently tested beaches that showed continued high levels of the bacteria.

Contact with water contaminated with the bacteria can cause stomach aches and diarrhea, as well as infections.

