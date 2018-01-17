Ketchikan man charged in weekend stabbing death

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A 38-year-old Ketchikan man faces a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge of second-degree murder in a stabbing death.

Ketchikan radio station KRBD reports Darrell Taylor Ryan is charged with killing 31-year-old Aaron Dixon.

Ryan told Ketchikan police he stabbed Dixon after he felt threatened by the younger man.

Police at 9 p.m. Friday took a call of men fighting at a home and found Dixon with stab wounds to his upper body. An adult and four children also were at the home.

Officers performed CPR and emergency responders transported Dixon to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Sgt. Andrew Berntson says officers recovered a bloody kitchen knife with an 8-inch blade.

Police found Ryan at another home and arrested him. He’s jailed at Ketchikan Correctional Center.

