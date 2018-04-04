Ketchikan votes down proposal to limit CNN at airport

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – An agenda item that would have directed Ketchikan International Airport to alter, change or stop broadcasting CNN Airport in its terminals has failed.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports that the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly on Monday voted down the item 1-5.

Assembly Member Rodney Dial, who sponsored the proposal, was its only supporter. Dial told the Assembly that he’s received a number of complaints about the “political” nature of CNN’s news content.

Dial said TV programming “should be non-political in nature or in the case of news broadcasts.”

Airport Manager Mike Carney said CNN Airport is specially designed for airports by screening graphic or sexual content, as well as providing sports and other programming. He said there isn’t currently a comparable network that offers those services.

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com

