Ketchikan welcomes 1M cruise ship visitors for first time

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Ketchikan has welcomed more than 1 million cruise ship visitors in a single season for the first time.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xKuGxG ) the millionth visitor was honored on Monday. Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident Candy Borda was presented a custom sash by John Binkley, president of Cruise Line International Association Alaska.

But for Binkley, 1 million visitors is just the beginning for Ketchikan. He says the growth in the city’s cruise industry is exciting and he looks forward to increases in the coming years.

Binkley said on average, visitors to Ketchikan who come by way of cruise ships typically spend $159 while in town.

Ketchikan’s population is about 13,000, but that figure can more than double on certain days during the cruise season.

