Kite-less kite surfer rescued in Alaska
By KFQD News
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 12:42 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A kite surfer who went adrift in Turnagain Arm after losing his kite has been rescued.

Anchorage TV station KTUU reports other kite surfers came to the aid of the man, who was adrift for about 45 minutes on Sunday.

Alaska State Troopers and the Anchorage Fire Department received a call about a missing kite surfer early Sunday afternoon and responded to the location, near Indian.

Troopers said the 43-year-old Anchorage man was not wearing a life vest.

