Kodiak City Council bans disposable plastic shopping bags

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The Kodiak City Council has approved a ban on some plastic bags.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that councilmembers on Thursday voted to ban stores from providing customers with plastic bags.

The new law will go into effect April 22.

Store owners, some of which have mixed feelings on the ban, will be able to use their current inventory of disposable bags for up to eight months after the ban goes into effect.

Councilmember Charles Davidson says only “disposable plastic shopping” bags will be banned, leaving the door open for store owners to continue using other types of plastic.

Nick Szabo, chair of the Solid Waste Advisory Board, says local organizations have already agreed to assist the public during the transition from disposable to reusable bags.

