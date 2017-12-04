Kodiak police say drug deal dispute turned into kidnapping

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Court documents state a Kodiak man is accused of kidnapping, threatening and assaulting another man who stabbed him to get away.

The Daily Mirror reports that Kodiak police were responding to a stabbing call on Nov. 27 when they spotted a man running without shoes on, yelling, “I stabbed him.”

The man told police that he and another person went to David Grosser’s apartment for a drug deal. The man said he stayed at Grosser’s while his acquaintance left to get the drugs. But he said when that person didn’t return, Grosser began threatening to cut the man’s face from ear to ear.

He told police that Grosser put him in a chokehold when he tried to leave, which ended in him stabbing Grosser.

Grosser faces multiple charges and is being held on $25,000 bond.

